Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings in Target were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

