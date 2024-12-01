Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after buying an additional 167,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 966,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

MRNA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147 shares of company stock valued at $76,245. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

