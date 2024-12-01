Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $905,000.

FINX opened at $34.00 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

