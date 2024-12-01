Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

