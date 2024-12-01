Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $119.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.