Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,914.10. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,529. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $82.63 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.