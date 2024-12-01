Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,632 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $26,169,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

