Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

SNV stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

