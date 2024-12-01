Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UHS opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

