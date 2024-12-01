Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.