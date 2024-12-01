Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $678,000. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CMF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.