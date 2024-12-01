Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

