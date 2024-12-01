Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.46 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

