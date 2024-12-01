Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

