Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

