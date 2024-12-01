Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toro by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 850.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.