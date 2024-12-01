Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $235.50 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

