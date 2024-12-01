Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,518 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1836 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

