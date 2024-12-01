Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

