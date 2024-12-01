Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,243.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,191.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,109.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

