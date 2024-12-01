Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,139,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $132.65.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
