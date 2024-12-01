Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

CGBD stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

