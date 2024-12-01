Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

ALL stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.10. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

