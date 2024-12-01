Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Five Below worth $54,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

FIVE stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

