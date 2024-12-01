Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 21.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,261 shares of company stock worth $4,360,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,559,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,289,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after purchasing an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

