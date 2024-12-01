Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortescue Stock Performance

FSUGY stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

