FOXO Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Special MeetingOn November 29, 2024, FOXO Technologies Inc. held a Special Meeting where significant proposals were presented and voted on by the company’s stockholders. A to

FOXO Technologies Company Profile
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
