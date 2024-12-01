Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 12,791 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.