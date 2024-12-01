Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

