FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
