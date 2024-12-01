FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 180,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

