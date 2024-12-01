FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE FF opened at $5.21 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

