GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $274.16 Average PT from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.16.
A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GEV stock opened at $334.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.98. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
