GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $274.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.16.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,257,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $249,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in GE Vernova by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
