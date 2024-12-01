GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $274.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GEV stock opened at $334.12 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,257,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $249,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in GE Vernova by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.