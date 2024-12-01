Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GEOS stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 216,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 144,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

