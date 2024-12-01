GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 25,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 156,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average of $186.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.