Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 224.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.5 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of -46.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -215.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

