Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.