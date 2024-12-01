goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$219.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$219.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSY

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Eubanks sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.58, for a total transaction of C$316,051.56. Company insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$174.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$177.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.37. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$132.22 and a 12-month high of C$206.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.