GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.92. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 39,870 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -161.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,316.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,219 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.