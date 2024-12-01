Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Grail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Grail has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,243.54. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,730,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,507.22. This represents a 16.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,829 shares of company stock worth $757,298 in the last ninety days.

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

