Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,145,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,976,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $139.64 and a one year high of $197.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.