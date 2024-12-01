Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

