Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.82% of Guess? worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 25.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.