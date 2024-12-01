Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.