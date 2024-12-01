GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

