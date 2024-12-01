Hasbro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 1,531 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.15 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,163,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

