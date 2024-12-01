HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

IREN stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iris Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 576,726 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at $608,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

