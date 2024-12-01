HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $802.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

