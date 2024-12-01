HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HCI Group Stock Performance
HCI opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
HCI Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
