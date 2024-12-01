HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 153.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 152.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

