Head-To-Head Analysis: Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) vs. The Competition

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) is one of 296 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Neumora Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97% Neumora Therapeutics Competitors -4,764.90% -166.08% -43.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A -$235.93 million -5.32 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors $587.63 million -$36.14 million 3.20

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Neumora Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neumora Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Neumora Therapeutics Competitors 1744 5079 13224 263 2.59

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 60.15%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

